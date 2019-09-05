Home States Tamil Nadu

University of Madras revokes admission of Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle leader

The student Kirubamohan T, currently pursuing a course in MA Buddhism at the University, said the administration cited "non-possession of eligibility certificate" as the reason for revocation of admis

Published: 05th September 2019 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

A protest organised by Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle at Madras University premises (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Some students of the University of Madras on Thursday protested against the revocation of admission offered to a student allegedly for "organising protests" in his capacity as secretary of Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle, a student group, during a course he pursued at the university previously.

The Vice-Chancellor P Duraisamy, Registrar R Srinivasan and Head of the Department of Philosophy M Venkatachalapathy could not be reached for comments.

The student Kirubamohan T, currently pursuing a course in MA Buddhism at the University, said the administration cited "non-possession of eligibility certificate" as the reason for revocation of admission.

He said it has been a month since he started attending classes.

"But my HOD told the administration had problem with my association with Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle and for organising protests during my previous course, MA Journalism, from which I graduated in 2018," he told PTI.

During admission, he said he was informed that an eligibility certificate would not be necessary as he had been a student of the university.

Terming it a "flimsy" reason, a political science student and member of APSC Valarmathi, who took part in the protest, said there were many students who continued attending courses without the eligibility certificate.

"This is an attempt to gag voices of politically-active students on the campus," she said.

DMK President M K Stalin condemned the move saying "The party condemns such acts that are intended to crush freedom of expression and right to education that are in accordance with the Indian constitution."

Kirubamohan said he has sought intervention of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan and Principal Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma into the issue.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Madras Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle P Duraisamy Kirubamohan T Student Protests student leader
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp