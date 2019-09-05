Home States Tamil Nadu

Vinayagar idol desecrated amid caste clash near Villupuram

CASTE tension simmering over the last few days in P Kilanur village escalated into a full-blown conflict on Tuesday.

Published: 05th September 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Caste tension simmering over the last few days in P Kilanur village escalated into full-blown conflict on Tuesday. A mob of caste Hindus descended on a Dalit colony in the village, attacked several persons, and broke a Vinayagar idol kept there as part of the Chaturthi celebrations. 

A 17-year-old boy, son of a daily wage labourer living in the colony, was allegedly stabbed. Two others, including a woman, are said to have been attacked with knives and wooden logs.      

Tension began on Sunday, when a group of Dalits were proceeding to their colony with a Vinayagar statue for celebrations. A few caste Hindus riding on bikes were irked as the road was blocked by the group taking the idol in procession. An argument broke out and a minor scuffle ensued, but ended soon. 
On Tuesday, after the celebrations were over, a group of caste Hindus went to the Dalit colony, reportedly along with local members of a political party, for ‘negotiations’.  

The talks rapidly escalated into an argument, and later into physical violence. 
“It was chaos. People panicked, and were running in all directions. The caste Hindu men attacked houses, people and the Vinayagar idol. Our boy was stabbed, and two others were also attacked,” alleged K Kumar, a relative of the injured minor. Speaking to Express, a member of the caste Hindu group said the purpose of their visit was to resolve the issue.
Speaking to Express, a member of the caste Hindu group that went to the colony said the purpose of their visit was to resolve the issue.

“We went there to enquire about the incident. But things went out of control and one of our men stabbed the boy. The idol, however, was not broken by us. We had nothing to do with it,” he said on the condition of anonymity. Police officials said tension had been brewing in the village for the past three days.

“However, caste Hindus should not have barged into the colony like that. It is condemnable. M Sakthivel (40), R Anandhan (35) and M Kanagavalli (45) have been arrested. It’s still not clear who broke the idol, as we hear different statements from both sides,” said police superintendent S Jeyakumar.

