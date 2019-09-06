Home States Tamil Nadu

After visit abroad, Sengottaiyan keen on introducing Finnish teaching methods

Totally, 377 government school teachers were honoured by government for service excellence.

Published: 06th September 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After returning from an official visit to Finland, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, on Thursday, said he will implement the teaching methods in pedagogical learning in Finland in government schools in Tamil  Nadu.

“We have also requested the education department of Finland to visit Tamil Nadu and train our teachers. The State will contribute Tamil literary books to public libraries in Finland.”

He was speaking to newspersons on the sidelines of a function got up for presenting Dr. Radhakrishnan Awards, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. Totally, 377 government school teachers were honoured by the government for service excellence.

He said as opposed to syllabus and textbook-based learning, Finnish schools encourage elementary school students to be physically active and facilitate them to do activities they show interest in.  Steps will be taken to impart vocational training and practicals-based training for students from Standard IX onwards.

“Further, the government is aiming at enrolling five lakh students in government schools in the next academic year. Currently, there are around 1.85 lakh students.”

“Restrictions will increase on private schools in Tamil Nadu and stringent rules will be laid to improve quality,” he said adding that the government will toughen scrutiny before approving any new school in the State. Sengottaiyan said the government will set-up 90,000 smart classrooms in government schools this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KA Sengottaiyan Finland
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp