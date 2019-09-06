BJP leader praises Stalin for scripting DMK success 

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: DMK is a family party and its members contribute for every party events, said party president M K Stalin, adding that the equation would not change in future. He was attending the marriage function of Adhavan, son of former DMK minister MP Saminnathan in Tirupur on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin said that Saminathan organised a two-day youth wing conference at Erode a few years ago. During the conference, the cadre was offered food and Saminathan’s mother was serving them food. “I was taken aback. This willingness and cooperation of the family members in any political meeting serve the best example of DMK being a family for all of us. Also, this is not an isolated incident,” he claimed.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said, “The economic slowdown throughout the country has affected businesses in Coimbatore and Tirupur. In this situation, the Chief Minister and his team have travelled to the Western countries for attracting investments. However, not a single official connected to the Ministry has accompanied him. The chief minister’s team is not a business delegation, but a tourism delegation.” Claiming the chief minister is lying about cracking foreign deals, he said, “The Chief Minister claims that around 280 companies have already begun operation with an investment of over `2,700 crore and over 20,000 people will be employed. Besides, the government also claimed that `2.7 lakh crore-worth deals were signed under this second Global Investor Meet. However, all these are a lie.”

BJP neta praises Stalin

Speaking at the marriage function earlier, Coir Board Chairman and BJP former MP CP Radhakrishnan said that after the former DMK president M Karunanidhi’s regime, Stalin stands as a successful ‘Thalapathi’. “He stands not just a ‘Thalapathi’, but as a victorious ‘Thalapathi’. His victory makes us realise that the BJP should work hard to be successful in Tamil Nadu,” he said. Replying, Stalin said, “However, in the true sense, we have not defeated them, the people of Tamil Nadu have.”