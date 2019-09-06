Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP leader praises Stalin for scripting DMK success 

In a rare gesture, CP Radhakrishnan called him successful Thalapathy

Published: 06th September 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin and BJP’s CP Radhakrishnan at the wedding | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: DMK is a family party and its members contribute for every party events, said party president M K Stalin, adding that the equation would not change in future. He was attending the marriage function of Adhavan, son of former DMK minister MP Saminnathan in Tirupur on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin said that Saminathan organised a two-day youth wing conference at Erode a few years ago. During the conference, the cadre was offered food and Saminathan’s mother was serving them food. “I was taken aback. This willingness and cooperation of the family members in any political meeting serve the best example of DMK being a family for all of us. Also, this is not an isolated incident,” he claimed.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said, “The economic slowdown throughout the country has affected businesses in Coimbatore and Tirupur. In this situation, the Chief Minister and his team have travelled to the Western countries for attracting investments. However, not a single official connected to the Ministry has accompanied him. The chief minister’s team is not a business delegation, but a tourism delegation.” Claiming the chief minister is lying about cracking foreign deals, he said, “The Chief Minister claims that around 280 companies have already begun operation with an investment of over `2,700 crore and over 20,000 people will be employed. Besides, the government also claimed that `2.7 lakh crore-worth deals were signed under this second Global Investor Meet. However, all these are a lie.”

BJP neta praises Stalin

Speaking at the marriage function earlier, Coir Board Chairman and BJP former MP CP Radhakrishnan said that after the former DMK president M Karunanidhi’s regime, Stalin stands as a successful ‘Thalapathi’. “He stands not just a ‘Thalapathi’, but as a victorious ‘Thalapathi’. His victory makes us realise that the BJP should work hard to be successful in Tamil Nadu,” he said. Replying, Stalin said, “However, in the true sense, we have not defeated them, the people of Tamil Nadu have.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stalin BJP leader DMK
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp