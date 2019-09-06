Cauvery Calling: Sadhguru begins 3,500 km journey for farmers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, of Isha Foundation, started a 3500 kilometre-journey along the Cauvery basin, ‘to revitalise the river’ and hence, transforming lives of at least 84 million people, according to a statement. It added that 25 motorists had embarked on their journey - ‘Cauvery Calling’ - through the Cauvery trail, crossing Coorg, Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Chennai and Thiruvarur among other places.

The rally will culminate in Coimbatore. “It will enable farmers in the Cauvery basin, spanning Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, to plant 242 crore trees in the Cauvery basin. High-value tree crops will enhance farmer wealth by 300% to 800% in a 5-7 year time span. Isha Outreach has successfully proven this model with 69,670 farmers in Tamil Nadu,” said the press release. It claimed that the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have agreed to support farmers with subsidies, to carry out partial transition to tree-based agriculture on their lands. Citizens can contribute to the movement by donating saplings, to meet the ambitious plantation target of 242 crore trees. One tree costs Rs 42. Contributions may be made on the Cauvery Calling website: cauverycalling.org.