Law student found guilty of sexual abusing juniors

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) has found final year student guilty of sexually harassing his juniors and ordered him to carry out community service for five months as punishment. Results of his final semester exam would be withheld until he completes the service.

In addition, the committee has recommended that any award or scholarship from the university may be reconsidered. Four juniors had complained against him and inquiries proved three of them. Sources said the accused was among the toppers in his batch (2014-2019).

Meanwhile, the punishment recommended by the ICC has drawn criticism with sources saying it was mild. The V-C refused to comment.