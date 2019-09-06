lllegal sale of gutka busted in Karur, 4 held

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Karur Town Police on Thursday seized around 1.5 tons of gutka from a godown and arrested four persons in connection to it. Based on a tip-off, the police along with CB-CID officials conducted raid at the godown. They found that gutka was transported through Hosur - Karnataka border in a mini-truck and stacked at a house in Pandiyan Nagar, Chinnadan Kovil to be sold in markets.

The police identified that three of the four suspects -- Harshan (18), Jijendra (21), and Chawla Ram (30) -- belonged to Rajasthan while another one Sudan (27) was from Kattiganapalli in Krishnagiri district. Police said that the gang’s leader Chawla Ram has been running an electric and grocery store at Therku Murugananthapuram street in Karur and supplying banned gutka products to petty shops in Karur and nearby towns and districts. “ On Thursday, they were uploading 30 bags of gutka in the godown. The Food Safety Department officials will take samples for lab testing. Only after investigation, the total amount of gutka will be ascertained,” the police said.

While the police have arrested all the four suspects, van driver Parthiban is absconding. Further investigations are being carried out to find out if the suspects were involved in the illegal business in the past several years. It is to be noted that the police officials seized around 15 tons of banned gutka products from several warehouses at Vengamedu, Rayanur, Othaiyur and from a grocery store at Trichy Road in Karur in the month of January this year.