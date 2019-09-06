Poster boy’s fight bears fruit as lake gets cleared

PUDUKKPTTAI: NOT long after a father and son paid with their lives to restore a water body in Karur, a Pudukkottai activist is languishing in jail for his efforts to retrieve a lake that had been encroached. Durai Guna was arrested for putting up posters inviting applications to fill top posts including that of collector. As Guna continues to languish in jail, six earth movers on Thursday razed paddy ready for harvest on the 7.5 acres of Vettu Kulam in Kulanthiranpattu village near Karambakudi for which the activist fought. Pudukkottai RDO Dhandabani told TNIE, “The lake was encroached by three persons who had cultivated paddy and planted 28 coconut trees. The entire lake has been restored.”
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Pakistan solidarity with Kashmir fake, its only interest is to foment unrest in Valley: Ajit Doval
JioFibre unlikely to disrupt market: Emkay Global Financial Services
Pakistan students set school on fire to protest killing of their classmate by teacher
Concerns over Hindus being left out of NRC raised at RSS meet: Sources
Soldier dies after falling into river during anti-militant operation in J&K's Ganderbal