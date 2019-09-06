Poster boy’s fight bears fruit as lake gets cleared

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

PUDUKKPTTAI: NOT long after a father and son paid with their lives to restore a water body in Karur, a Pudukkottai activist is languishing in jail for his efforts to retrieve a lake that had been encroached. Durai Guna was arrested for putting up posters inviting applications to fill top posts including that of collector. As Guna continues to languish in jail, six earth movers on Thursday razed paddy ready for harvest on the 7.5 acres of Vettu Kulam in Kulanthiranpattu village near Karambakudi for which the activist fought. Pudukkottai RDO Dhandabani told TNIE, “The lake was encroached by three persons who had cultivated paddy and planted 28 coconut trees. The entire lake has been restored.”