Tension after refusal to allow burial of Dalit woman near Vaniyambadi

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In another instance of Dalits in Tamil Nadu struggling to access burial grounds, tension prevailed near Vaniyambadi on Thursday after members of a minority community tried to stop Dalits from burying the body of a 72-year-old woman in land that has been under dispute since 2002.

According to Vaniyambadi police, in 2002, the State bought 75 cents of land in Jafrabat from a man belonging to a minority community. The man challenged the purchase in court. The court verdict favoured the State which allocated 25 cents to residents of a Madhanacheri Dalit colony and 27 cents to residents of a Pallipattu Dalit colony for burial and cremation.

However, as Jafrabat residents claimed ownership of the land, the Dalits have been burying or cremating their dead near a school in Madhanacheri. Of late, locals near the school have started complaining. On Thursday, relatives of 72-year-old Kanagammal, from the Madhanacheri colony, took her body to the land near Jafrabat after locals near the school objected. However, the Jafrabat residents reportedly did not allow them to perform the last rites and a scuffle ensued. Revenue officials and Vaniyambadi police rushed to the spot. Police said the land was allotted to the Dalits and the relatives were allowed to bury Kanagammal’s body there.

Whose land is it anyways...

Jafrabat residents did not allow them to perform the last rites. Police said land was allotted to Dalits and relatives were allowed to bury Kanagammal’s body there