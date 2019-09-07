Home States Tamil Nadu

15-yr-old girl commits suicide inside classroom in Madurai

Police clueless about reason for the suicide; family refuses to accept body

Published: 07th September 2019

Police officials conducting an inquiry into the suicide of a Class XI student at Lourdu Annai Higher Secondary School at Puthur in Madurai | k k sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A Class XI girl student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her classroom in Lourdhu Annai Higher Secondary School in K Pudur here on Friday morning. According to police, the deceased M Archana (15) of Gandhipuram reportedly told her parents that she needed a saree to wear for a function at school and brought one which she used later for hanging.

As soon as she entered the classroom, she locked herself inside and hanged herself, sources claimed. As the attempts to break open the door failed, the students alerted the teachers. The teachers gained entry into the classroom and rushed the student to a nearby hospital where doctors declared that the victim was “brought dead”, sources added.

Later, the school management brought her body to the school. When Archana’s family staged a protest at the school, police made them disperse and sent the girl’s body to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem examination. However, the family members staged a protest in the evening in front of GRH and refused to accept the body.

The investigating officer said that the reason for the girl’s death was yet to be ascertained. The girl did not attend classes for the last three days.If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

