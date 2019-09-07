Home States Tamil Nadu

Ignored by State, valour of Vir Chakra awardee fades from memory

On September 7, 1965, N Madalai Muthu, a resident of Siruthaiyur in Lalgudi became the first soldier from Tamil Nadu to receive the Vir Chakra.

Published: 07th September 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

N Madalai Muthu

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: On September 7, 1965, N Madalai Muthu, a resident of Siruthaiyur in Lalgudi became the first soldier from Tamil Nadu to receive the Vir Chakra. The Government of India feted Muthu for his heroics in the 1965 war with Pakistan and decorated him with the top gallantry award. Fifty four years later, his family longs for a memorial back home. Posted in the 28 Air Defence Regiment of Indian Air Force, 

Lance Naik Madalai Muthu shot down two Pakistan Saberjets (jet fighters) and also destroyed the air-base at Kalaikunda in Bengal. He was awarded Vir Chakra for this. Muthu passed away in 1981, aged 57. Memorials and statues for Muthu have come up at several places in the country, except Tamil Nadu.

“Statues and memorials of my father are in several places including Pathankot and Army Museum in Orissa. After his Vir Chakra award, a commemorative plaque was put up at Lalgudi railway station. Apart from that, he has not received any recognition,” said M John Madalai, son of Madalai Muthu.

Muthu’s valour inspired scores of youth in Lalgudi to join the defence forces. “After my father returned to Lalgudi, at least 2000 people from the taluk approached my father expressing willingness to join the Army. Creating about heroes like my father would only inspire many youngsters to join the armed forces,” John said.

John added that the Union government, including the Vice President’s Secretariat, had written to the State government to look into his request for a memorial in Lalgudi. “The Vice President’s Secretariat in July wrote to the State government to look into my request for a memorial. The 28 Air Defence unit where my father served, has accepted to bear the cost of construction. But the district administration is yet to allot land,” he said.

Revenue officials had reportedly allotted 200 sq.ft in the traffic island constructed in the town to the Ministry of Defence to install and maintain a statue of Madalai Muthu. But it was put on hold, following an April 2019 order by the State government which said it would not provide land for building or installating statues in public places.

Revenue officials said a request regarding land allocation for a memorial has been forwarded to higher authorities. It may be recalled that a memorial has been built in memory of Kargil hero Major Mariappan Saravanan in Tiruchy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vir Chakra
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp