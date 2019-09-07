Ignored by State, valour of Vir Chakra awardee fades from memory

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: On September 7, 1965, N Madalai Muthu, a resident of Siruthaiyur in Lalgudi became the first soldier from Tamil Nadu to receive the Vir Chakra. The Government of India feted Muthu for his heroics in the 1965 war with Pakistan and decorated him with the top gallantry award. Fifty four years later, his family longs for a memorial back home. Posted in the 28 Air Defence Regiment of Indian Air Force,

Lance Naik Madalai Muthu shot down two Pakistan Saberjets (jet fighters) and also destroyed the air-base at Kalaikunda in Bengal. He was awarded Vir Chakra for this. Muthu passed away in 1981, aged 57. Memorials and statues for Muthu have come up at several places in the country, except Tamil Nadu.



“Statues and memorials of my father are in several places including Pathankot and Army Museum in Orissa. After his Vir Chakra award, a commemorative plaque was put up at Lalgudi railway station. Apart from that, he has not received any recognition,” said M John Madalai, son of Madalai Muthu.

Muthu’s valour inspired scores of youth in Lalgudi to join the defence forces. “After my father returned to Lalgudi, at least 2000 people from the taluk approached my father expressing willingness to join the Army. Creating about heroes like my father would only inspire many youngsters to join the armed forces,” John said.

John added that the Union government, including the Vice President’s Secretariat, had written to the State government to look into his request for a memorial in Lalgudi. “The Vice President’s Secretariat in July wrote to the State government to look into my request for a memorial. The 28 Air Defence unit where my father served, has accepted to bear the cost of construction. But the district administration is yet to allot land,” he said.

Revenue officials had reportedly allotted 200 sq.ft in the traffic island constructed in the town to the Ministry of Defence to install and maintain a statue of Madalai Muthu. But it was put on hold, following an April 2019 order by the State government which said it would not provide land for building or installating statues in public places.

Revenue officials said a request regarding land allocation for a memorial has been forwarded to higher authorities. It may be recalled that a memorial has been built in memory of Kargil hero Major Mariappan Saravanan in Tiruchy.