Many Tamil inscriptions, why not an epigraphy branch in Chennai?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has suo-motu impleaded the director of the Epigraphists Branch, Archaeological Survey of India in Mysuru and directed the Assistant Solicitor-General G Karthikeyan to get replies to a set of questions raised by it. Why not the ASI appoint more Epigraphists in Tamil, as most of the stone inscriptions in India are found to be in Tamil? Why not it start an Epigraphists branch in Chennai and transfer all the artefacts and Tamil inscriptions to it?

Justice N Kirubakaran raised the questions when writ petitions from P Kathandan and three others, who were purchasers of lands in and around the monument area at Pallavaram approached the authorities to permit them to put up construction. However, they were directed to obtain no objection from the competent authority, namely, Archaeological Survey Department. The ASI opined that no objection certificate could be given only after surveying the entire area.

When the judge was told that GPRS should be used to find out the artefacts beneath the ground, it was represented by ASI official that the said lands need to be necessarily fenced. He reiterated that even if artefacts are not found, the said area need to be preserved and protected. But there was much opposition from the local residents to fence the land. The judge directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, St Thomas Mount, to provide appropriate protection to ASI officials and workers to fence the identified areas and file a report before the court by September 25.

The judge was also told that the inscriptions were copied earlier by British administration and was later at Ooty and now shifted to Mysuru. Even as per the details provided in the ASI website, a majority of stone inscriptions found in India is in Tamil. Only two Tamil Epigraphists are working in Mysuru and they are unable to digitalise the inscriptions and in spite of request made by the State government, there was no proper response from the Epigraphist Branch at Mysuru.

Further, the copies taken from stone inscriptions have to be revalidated or digitalised within 75 years or else they would be destroyed. “Therefore, to safeguard the original copies taken from stone inscriptions they have to necessarily be digitalised and the officials are to get instructions with regard to employment of more Tamil epigraphists on a contract basis, so that the work could be completed on time. Further, the ASI officials also need to get instructions as to when the copies taken from stone inscriptions would be transferred as per the request of the Tamil Nadu Government,” the judge said and posted further hearing on September 25.

Plea seeks to trace ‘missing’ waterbodies

Chennai: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the authorities concerned to trace and identify the waterbodies in Injambakkam, which have 'vanished'. When the petition from Pon Thangavelu of the area came up on Friday, the first bench of Chief Justice V K Tahilramani and Justice M Duraiswamy ordered notice to the Chennai Collector and the Commissioner of Chennai Corporation, returnable by September 26. The petitioner's counsel, AP Suryaprakasam, told the judges that 27 ponds and lakes in Injampakkam had disappeared due to the utter negligence on the part of government officials.