Home States Tamil Nadu

Move to transfer Madras HC Chief Justice can't be considered routine: CPM leader Brinda Karat

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, recommended transfer of Justice Tahilramani on August 8 last year, to the Meghalaya High Court.

Published: 07th September 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming the transfer and subsequent resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani as "shocking and disturbing", CPM politburo member Brinda Karat on Saturday said the move was an "insult" and cannot be considered routine.

Tahilramani on Friday decided to resign after she was transferred to the Meghalaya High Court, one of the smallest in India, by the Supreme Court Collegium.

She appealed to the collegium to reconsider its decision but it was turned down two days ago.

"The transfer of the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice Vijaya Tahilramani to the Meghalaya Court and her subsequent reported resignation is deeply disturbing and shocking.

"As it is there are such few women judges at this level and the treatment meted out to her is insulting and humiliating not just to her but to women in general," Karat.

ALSO READ: Transferred to Meghalaya, Madras HC Chief Justice Tahilramani resigns

 She has an impeccable record and is one of the senior-most high court judges in the country, the CPI(M) leader said.

"To be transferred as the chief justice from a court with 75 judges to one in Meghalaya which has only two judges cannot be considered a routine transfer and is a virtual demotion.

This entire episode once again highlights the unsatisfactory opaque present system of judicial appointments and transfers," Karat said in a statement.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, recommended transfer of Justice Tahilramani, who was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on August 8 last year, to the Meghalaya High Court.

The collegium recommended her transfer on August 28, after which she had made a representation to the collegium requesting it to reconsider the proposal for transfer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brinda Karat CPM Chief Justice Tahilramani Madras High Court
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp