Sexual abuse: Dismissal of staff upheld

HC sets aside Labour Court order directing firm to reinstate man; says any leniency will send wrong message

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that no leniency should be shown to persons, who indulge in sexual harassment of women at workplace, the Madras High Court has set aside an order of the Labour Court directing a private firm to reinstate an employee who had abused a co-worker sexually. Justice SM Subramanian upheld the punishment while dismissing a writ petition from one D Kannan, on Friday.

The charge against Kannan, who was working as a team leader in a firm at Poonamallee, was he had sexually abused a trainee. After following the formalities and a legal battle, the company on October 18, 2010 dismissed him. He moved the II Additional Labour Court, which by an order quashed the dismissal order and directed the firm to reinstate him. Aggrieved, the firm filed the present petition.

Allowing it, the judge referred to the judgment of the Supreme Court (SC) in the 1997 Vishaka case, which reaffirmed that sexual harassment at workplace is a form of discrimination against women and had held that it violated the constitutional right to equality and provided guidelines to address the issue pending the enactment of a suitable legislation.

Accordingly, the Centre enacted the  Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act in 2013. Such being the provisions enacted for the welfare and protection of women at workplace, it is the duty of the employer to ensure that such an environment is created for the purpose of creating society in which women can work in peace.

In view of the fact that the misconduct against the employee was established before the enquiry officer beyond doubt, the allegation of sexual harassment against women in workplaces cannot be viewed leniently. All such misconduct at workplace in the present day circumstances are to be viewed seriously and all suitable action is to be initiated against the offenders.

Since, the present complaint against him was made before the enactment of the Act, the management dealt with the case by following the SC guidelines in the Vishaka case, the judge said. The findings of the Labour Court undoubtedly is perverse and contrary to the proved charges against the accused. This apart, its order would send a wrong message to society, in current day circumstances, the judge said.

