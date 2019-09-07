Home States Tamil Nadu

Social media nudged law university to act on sex abuse plaint

But for the active campaign on social media, the victims of sexual harassment in the Tamil Nadu National Law University(TNNLU) would not have got justice.

Published: 07th September 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: But for the active campaign on social media, the victims of sexual harassment in the Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) would not have got justice. According to sources, the management was reluctant to take up the complaint to the ICC for inquiry as respondent was a topper in academics.

Sustained and intense campaign on Instagram and WhatsApp reportedly nudged the varsity management to take up the case. The probe by the Internal Complaints Committee found the 22-year-old final year student guilty of sexually abusing juniors and ordered him to undergo five months of community services.

During a farewell event in May, the respondent allegedly misbehaved with a girl who lodged a complaint. As news of the plaint spread, three more girls came forward with harassment complaints. But the management was reluctant to initiate action.

Campaigns such as the #Notourstarboy stuck a chord with students and sensing the gravity of the situation, the management initiated inquiry. Asked about the allegation of reluctance in taking action on the complaints, vice-chancellor Kamala Sankaran refused comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual harassment Tamil Nadu National Law University
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp