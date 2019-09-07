Social media nudged law university to act on sex abuse plaint

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: But for the active campaign on social media, the victims of sexual harassment in the Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) would not have got justice. According to sources, the management was reluctant to take up the complaint to the ICC for inquiry as respondent was a topper in academics.

Sustained and intense campaign on Instagram and WhatsApp reportedly nudged the varsity management to take up the case. The probe by the Internal Complaints Committee found the 22-year-old final year student guilty of sexually abusing juniors and ordered him to undergo five months of community services.

During a farewell event in May, the respondent allegedly misbehaved with a girl who lodged a complaint. As news of the plaint spread, three more girls came forward with harassment complaints. But the management was reluctant to initiate action.

Campaigns such as the #Notourstarboy stuck a chord with students and sensing the gravity of the situation, the management initiated inquiry. Asked about the allegation of reluctance in taking action on the complaints, vice-chancellor Kamala Sankaran refused comment.