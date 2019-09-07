Upload staff vacancy by Sept 20: UGC

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities and affiliated colleges to upload details of staff vacancies and recruitment process on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (https://www.ugc.ac.in/uamp/) by September 20. In June, the UGC has come up with guidelines for recruitment of faculty in universities, colleges and institutions deemed to be universities.

It mandated universities and colleges to initiate and complete the selection process to fill up vacant posts within a period of six months. It also asked colleges to follow the selection process as per their acts and statutes in accordance with the UGC Minimum Qualification for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other measures for maintenance of standards in higher education regulation 2018.

The guideline also said that the Human Resource Development Ministry and UGC will monitor filling up of vacancies and directed higher education institutions to upload details of vacant posts and reservations on the portal.

It may be noted that the UGC had earlier asked universities and colleges to upload the details of all vacant posts, along with the reservations and advertisement details, on National Higher Education Resource Centre website.