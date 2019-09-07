Woman’s plea against Kilpauk hospital for transfusion of HIV+ blood rejected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Accepting the arguments of Additional Advocate-General A Kumar, the Madras High Court has rejected a plea from a pregnant woman, who alleged that HIV-contaminated blood was transfused to her when she went to the Government Hospital in Kilpauk for a medical check-up and sought to punish the doctors, including the Dean, besides payment of compensation towards damages.

When the matter came up for hearing last week, Kumar told Justice P D Audikesavalu that the government had constituted a panel, which conducted a detailed enquiry on the complaint of the petitioner. The panel came to the conclusion that there was no evidence to prove that the petitioner – S Vedavalli (28) of Mangadu near City – had contracted the HIV infection secondary to the blood transfusion performed at the KMC hospital.

In fact, she was detected to have already afflicted the disease for the first time at the KMC hospital alone and was provided all necessary treatment and ensured that she gave birth to a healthy baby. Her child was also given necessary treatment to prevent HIV infection and now the child is free from any infection. Hence, the judge dismissed the writ petition.