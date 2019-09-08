150-year-old idol found by locals at Sivadi

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: While renovating a local temple, residents of Sivadi discovered a stone statue, which was supposed to be 150-year-old, that was buried under a pillar. The statue has the image of Ayyanar, one of the guardian deities of Tamil Nadu, carved on it. After recovering it, the residents contacted Nallampalli tahsildar, who handed over the statue to the Dharmapuri Site Museum. The statue was believed to be used in religious ceremonies, especially to guard the village from evil spirits.