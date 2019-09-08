Home States Tamil Nadu

205 exec diploma students graduate from LIBA

A total of 205 students received their executive diploma certificates after graduating from Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) on Saturday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 205 students received their executive diploma certificates after graduating from Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) on Saturday.In order to be a successful business person, one should be able to add a creative value into all ventures, said Richard Puthota, the senior director, business development, MacDonald Alpha Electronics Solution, speaking at the graduation ceremony.

“When you create a value, the value itself will defend your business, even during times of adversity,” he said. He further encouraged the diploma holders to take risks when they’re still young. “What I have learned from experience is that the safest time to take risks is during the early stages of your career,” he said, urging students to get out of their comfort zones.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fr Joe Arun, the director of LIBA, said that all students must excel in whatever they do, and ensure that they do it ethically at the same time. A total of 56 students received their diploma in Marketing Management, 33 in Financial Management, 21 in Human Resource Management, 23 in International Business Management and others in Business Analytics, Logistics and Supply Chain Management and 14 students received their Masters in Business Administration (MBA), said a statement.

