‘Cauvery Calling’ rally to enter Tamil Nadu on Sept 11

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cauvery Calling rally, which is currently touring districts in the Cauvery river belt in Karnataka, will enter Tamil Nadu on September 11, according to an Isha statement. After reaching Hosur on September 11, the Rally will travel through Dharmapuri, Mettur, Erode, Trichy, Thanjavur, Pondicherry and reach Chennai on September 15. It will culminate in Coimbatore on September 17. Founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev will address the public in all the cities at events which will be free and open to all.

Cauvery Calling is the second on-ground river revitalization project launched by Isha Outreach. The first was a project in Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, to revitalize the Waghadi river. The Rally has received an overwhelming response on its Karnataka leg, with everyone from the chief minister and the Maharaja of Mysuru, to Kannada film stars, farmers and citizens, pledging their support, said the statement.