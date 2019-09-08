CM E Palaniswami visits wastewater treatment plant in US

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visited the wastewater treatment plant at Anaheim city, part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area. He interacted with officials there to know about the techniques used by them for treating wastewater and recycling it.

The CM was accompanied by Ministers MC Sampath, RB Udhayakumar and KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Industries Secretary N Muruganandam, IT Secretary Santosh Babu, Animal Husbandry Secretary K Gopal and senior officials during his visit.

The CM will visit Dubai in the coming days. He is scheduled to address the Business Leaders Forum at Dubai on September 8 and 9. He will have a separate meeting with entrepreneurs there and is expected to return to Chennai on September 10.