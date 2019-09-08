Home States Tamil Nadu

Flood alert issued in delta districts as Mettur brims

People living close to the banks of Cauvery and Kollidam have been asked to move to safer places; no fishing, bathing or selfie allowed

Published: 08th September 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the Mettur Dam brimming with water, all excessive inflow hereafter is expected to be released directly into the Cauvery. The Public Works Department has issued flood alert for districts in the delta region. Rainfall in the catchment area, and the increase in outflow from KRS and Kabini reservoir to 75,000 cusecs combined, have resulted in the Mettur Dam being filled to its full capacity of 120 feet, on Saturday.       As the inflow to Mettur is likely to be increased further, concerns are being raised over the Mukkombu barrage, which got damaged the previous year. 

Officials, however, claimed the cofferdam built there recently is strong enough to handle the situation. “As on Saturday evening, 50,000 cusecs is being released from Mettur dam. This could be revised depending on the inflow status to Mettur,” said PWD executive engineer R Bhasker.

“It could be increased to 70,000 cusecs by tomorrow. The released water may reach Mukkombu by Sunday evening.” From there, all water will be released into Cauvery. If the flow raises above one lakh cusecs, water will be released through the Kollidam. Bhasker recalled that in 2018, Mukkombu received about 3 lakh cusecs, of which 80,000 was released through Cauvery.  “Now, even if Mukkombu receives 70,000 cusecs, Cauvery can handle the flow.” Officials expressed concern over the safety of people assembling to watch the water gushing through these channels. They have asked people to stay away from the waters. “Police and fire department personnel will be placed in all important sections. 

FLOOD ALERT
Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu issued a flood warning on Saturday. The statement issued by the collector said those living in the villages close to the banks of Cauvery and Kollidam have been asked to move to safer places. People have been restricted from bathing, swimming, fishing or taking selfies near the water bodies. In case of emergencies, people can reach 1077 tollfree number or send text messages to 93840 56213. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flood alert Mettur Heavy rains monsoon
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp