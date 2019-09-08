Flood alert issued in delta districts as Mettur brims

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the Mettur Dam brimming with water, all excessive inflow hereafter is expected to be released directly into the Cauvery. The Public Works Department has issued flood alert for districts in the delta region. Rainfall in the catchment area, and the increase in outflow from KRS and Kabini reservoir to 75,000 cusecs combined, have resulted in the Mettur Dam being filled to its full capacity of 120 feet, on Saturday. As the inflow to Mettur is likely to be increased further, concerns are being raised over the Mukkombu barrage, which got damaged the previous year.

Officials, however, claimed the cofferdam built there recently is strong enough to handle the situation. “As on Saturday evening, 50,000 cusecs is being released from Mettur dam. This could be revised depending on the inflow status to Mettur,” said PWD executive engineer R Bhasker.

“It could be increased to 70,000 cusecs by tomorrow. The released water may reach Mukkombu by Sunday evening.” From there, all water will be released into Cauvery. If the flow raises above one lakh cusecs, water will be released through the Kollidam. Bhasker recalled that in 2018, Mukkombu received about 3 lakh cusecs, of which 80,000 was released through Cauvery. “Now, even if Mukkombu receives 70,000 cusecs, Cauvery can handle the flow.” Officials expressed concern over the safety of people assembling to watch the water gushing through these channels. They have asked people to stay away from the waters. “Police and fire department personnel will be placed in all important sections.

FLOOD ALERT

Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu issued a flood warning on Saturday. The statement issued by the collector said those living in the villages close to the banks of Cauvery and Kollidam have been asked to move to safer places. People have been restricted from bathing, swimming, fishing or taking selfies near the water bodies. In case of emergencies, people can reach 1077 tollfree number or send text messages to 93840 56213.