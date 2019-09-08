Home States Tamil Nadu

Geomagnetism made 5th Keezhadi excavations phase easier than before?

The fifth phase of archaeological excavation at Keezhadi has been relatively easier, thanks to the use of latest technologies.

Published: 08th September 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The fifth phase of archaeological excavation at Keezhadi has been relatively easier, thanks to the use of latest technologies. The researchers were able to unearth several unique artefacts and valuable information about ancient Tamil civilisation. Speaking to TNIE, an official from State Archaeological department said, “This is the first time in India that geomagnetism technique is being used in archaeological excavations. With the guidance and expertise of the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG), we were able to locate potential excavation points in the site.”

Use of techniques such as geomagnetism, thermal mapping through drones and ground-penetrating radars (GPR) came handy in surveying vast area of land in a short span of time, the official said. “Through the techniques, artificial objects buried in the ground at a particular depth were identified. A graphic map of the objects helped us to zero in on the possible spots where we could find artefacts,” he explained.

However, the official admitted that not all the areas marked in the map led them to artefacts. “The results may not be right all the time but the techniques were helpful in many ways,” he shared. While the identification process involved modern technologies, unearthing the findings was done only through traditional methods, said the official.

Terracotta pipelines also found
Several open and closed channels, floored by using roof tiles, terracotta pipelines and ring wells were found in the fifth phase of excavation. “We have only found a part of these channels and they are of varying sizes. We are not sure whether the channels were used for transporting water, the official said. Meanwhile, terracotta pipelines, appearing to be machine-made, were also found near a channel in one of the trenches. “The structures seemed to be made through careful planning with the help of machineries, though the type of machinery used is still a puzzle to us,” he added.

The officials also displayed miniature pots and urns, human figurines and Tamizi inscriptions in black and red wares excavated during the phase. A symbol of wild boar engraved in a cornelian (a brownish-red mineral of gem), ivory engravings, bone points and beads were among the other findings. The officials are trying to trace the channel-like structures to find its use. Madurai Lok Sabha MP Su Venkatesan, who visited the site, said that the findings in the fifth phase are connected with the structures identified in phase II. The fifth phase will conclude in the last week of September.

