Home States Tamil Nadu

Kiran Bedi prefers cash, junks free rice scheme

The contention of the elected members was that distribution of cash would be misused and the family will not get the rice. 

Published: 08th September 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi meeting the Chief Minister-led delegation on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Implementation of the free rice scheme suffered a setback when Lt Governor Kiran Bedi turned down Chief Minister V Narayanasamy led delegation’s plea for distribution of free rice and stuck to her decision of depositing cash into the bank accounts of beneficiaries and forwarded the file to the Centre.

Submitting the resolution adopted unanimously in the Assembly on September 6 for distribution of only rice to ration card holders, to Lt Governor at Raj Nivas on Saturday, the delegation led by the CM, wanted to retain the earlier system of the government  procuring rice and distributing in kind, at the rate of 20 kg to BPL and 10 kg to Above Poverty Line (APL). The contention of the elected members was that distribution of cash would be misused and the family will not get the rice. 

With the Lt Governor declining to concede to the decision of the cabinet and the resolution adopted in the Assembly, the chief minister along with ministers, Lok Sabha member and MLAs, walked out of the meeting. To prevent leakages and pilferage and complaints of infested rice, she had decided on direct transfer (DBT) of the entitled amounts into bank accounts of beneficiaries and give them the choice of time, quality, amount of purchase.

“Since there is a difference of opinion in this approach (between LG Governor and CM), we have referred the matter to the Government of India. Meanwhile, we have requested the Government of Puducherry to immediately release the entitled money, directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries,” said Bedi. The entire amount of Rs 160 crore allocated for the scheme, will then be spent in the Puducherry market.

“It will benefit our own traders and farmers,” she justified. This tussle over the implementation of the scheme, intensifies the turf war between the Lt Governor and elected government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Kiran Bedi Puducherry
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp