Actor ‘Nizhalgal’ Rajasekar no more

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-director Rajasekar, of the Robert-Rajasekhar director duo, passed away today at the age of 61. Apart from being the acclaimed director of films such as Palaivana Solai, Manasukkul Mathaapu, and Chinnapoove Mellappesu, Rajasekar was also an accomplished actor, who made his acting debut in the Bharathiraja film, Nizhalgal.

A man of many talents, Rajasekar studied cinematography at FTII and made his debut in T Rajendar’s directorial debut, Oru Thalai Raagam. The multifaceted filmmaker was also known for introducing talents like Ramki and SA Rajkumar.

Members of the film and television fraternity have expressed their grief over the demise of Rajasekar. Actor-politician Sarath Kumar said, “Rajasekar used his experience in the industry and continued his passion for cinema. His demise leaves a vacuum among his good friends and in the industry.”

Rajasekar not only enjoyed a successful stint in cinema but also had a fruitful career in the small screen. Actor-historian Mohan Raman, who has worked with him in television serials, says, “He was well-read, articulate, and a wonderful human being. Despite being a successful filmmaker and a creative person, he never once interfered with the directors of his serials. This was a remarkable quality. He always believed an actor is a tool to deliver the thoughts of a director, and he remained loyal to that principle till the end.” One of the earliest members of the Chinna Thirai Nadigar Sangam, Rajasekar is also credited for his role in bringing in unity within the various groups in the sangam. “He never took sides and was affable with everyone. He used his stature as a filmmaker wisely to stop in-fighting, and thanks to his efforts, groupism was done away with,” says Mohan.

Rajasekar received a lot of love for his performances, especially for his work in Vijay TV’s Saravanan Meenatchi, which continues to enjoy great fan-following.