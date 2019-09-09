After three-nation tour, EPS set to return on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will return to Chennai early on Tuesday morning after a two-week official travel to the UK, USA, and Dubai. “He travelled to important cities in these countries to attract investors and learn about different technologies used there to replicate the same in India,” said a DIPR statement.

According to the government around 35 firms have expressed willingness to invest in Tamil Nadu, after attending investors meetings chaired by the Chief Minister.

If realised, these investments can create close to 40,000 jobs. Meanwhile, during his visit, Palaniswami also launched an initiative called Yaadhum Oore, to encourage non-resident Tamils to consider investing in their homeland.