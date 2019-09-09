After wife Nalini, husband Murugan applies for one month parole

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Murugan, one of the life convicts in the case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, has applied for one-month parole to look after his ailing father. “Murugan has sent the petition seeking one month’s parole to look after his ailing father, to the Prison department officials,” P Pugalenthi, Murugan’s advocate told Express. Murugan’s father Vetrivel, a cancer patient undergoing treatment in Srilanka, will be flown to Chennai next week for treatment, Pugalenthi added.

In the petition, Murugan stated it has become a necessity to look after his ailing father who will be brought to Chennai to undergo Radiology therapy, and be with him during the treatment.

Notably, Murugan’s wife Nalini, also a convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, is spending her parole days at a house in Rangapuram in Vellore. She was released on a month’s parole from special prison for women, Vellore, on July 25, 2019, to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding. Madras High Court issued orders granting parole after hearing her plea which sought parole for three months.



She also got a parole extension for three weeks. Murugan has been imprisoned at Vellore Central Prison.