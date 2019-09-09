Custodial death: Youth secured by cops succumbs in hospital

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Relatives of a 20-year-old, who allegedly died in police custody, staged a protest in front of the government Uthangarai hospital, along with VCK functionaries. While the kin alleged that J Madhankumar (20) was wrongly secured and tortured to death in custody, the police officials said that the youth died a natural death, probably owing to a heart condition, at the hospital on Sunday.

According to sources, family members of Madhankumar, a native of Puliyandapatti, were in for a shock when they received a call from government Uthangarai hospital that the youth died while receiving treatment. Informing that the youth was reportedly admitted by one of his relatives, the hospital sources wanted the body to be received by them.

Speaking to TNIE, Madhankumar’s family members said that he was in Krishnagiri when he was secured by the Crime Branch Police on Thursday in connection with a series of theft cases. They reportedly had no idea about his whereabouts until a call was received from the hospital during the late hours of Saturday.

“Although the caller from the hospital mentioned that Madhankumar’s health condition was deteriorating, he had died without responding to treatment when we reached the government hospital in the wee hours of Sunday,” they said.

Following this, relatives of the deceased staged a protest. They also claimed that Madhankumar was taken into custody as he had some jewellery that belonged to his family.“This was a reason enough for the police to take him in their custody,” they said.

Within some time, VCK State general secretary Sindhai Selvan also joined the protestors in Uthangarai and demanded action against the police personnel responsible for the youth’s death. On information, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajapandian held peace talks with the protestors and assured to provide the examination video to the deceased’s family.

Refuting the protestors’ allegations, Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Bandi Ganagathar said, “Many rumours on the youth’s death have been doing the rounds. However, there is no evidence to corroborate that Madhankumar was arrested, for him to die in custody. The police cannot arrest anyone without a reason. Meanwhile, we have also launched an inquiry into the case.”