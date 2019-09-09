Wait for minister, farmers demanding Veeranam water told

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Farmers in the delta region of Cuddalore are exasperated by the official apathy. They have been urging the Public Works Department officials to release Veeranam water before the scheduled date. They have explained that it would help them prepare the land, and recharge the groundwater table in time.

However, officials have turned down the requests, saying they have to wait for minister MC Sampath to come and officially release the water. Though sources say it’s likely to happen in a ‘few days’, it’s not clear when the minister will arrive to release the water.

Almost a week ago, farmers’ association representatives met officials in Chidambaram to request for early release of water. While about 70 per cent farmers went for direct sowing, thanks to recent bountiful rainfall, about 30 per cent farmers are awaiting Veeranam water to begin replantation. “This is the right time, if they release the water now, we can start storing it and preparing the land,” says KV Elankeeran, president of the Cauvery Delta Farmers Association. “We made a request to release water about a week ago, but they are waiting for the minister to be available to formally release the water,” he said.

“A large amount of water is being let out into the sea. We are only requesting them to let us take benefit of the water going to the sea. The minister can come anytime and do a formal opening. For now, can’t they just allow us to use the water?” An official with the waterworks department in Chidambaram said, “We will let the water in a few days as we have informed the higher officials for the same. Having said that we have not received any complaints or immediate demands for water from farmers. Besides, it will take a few days for them to prepare the land for sowing, by that time; they will receive the water and in case of groundwater recharge, there is enough water in ponds.”