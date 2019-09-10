After deciding to resign, Madras Chief Justice abstains from High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI: In an unprecedented move, Chief Justice of Madras High Court justice Vijaya K Tahilramani abstained from court proceedings on Monday. Tahilramani has reportedly sent her resignation to the President and the CJI, following her transfer to the Meghalaya HC. She was scheduled to preside over the first bench of the High Court on Monday, where 75 cases were listed for hearing. These cases were posted before the second bench, led by Justice Vineet Kothari.

As per the cause list updated on the High Court website late on Monday night, there will be no sitting of the first court, headed by justice Tahilramani, on Tuesday as well. Justice M Duraiswamy, who was also in the first court, will sit single in Court 23.

Sources confirmed that Law Minister CV Shanmugam met the Chief Justice at her residence on Monday afternoon. However, it’s not clear what transpired during the meeting. Further clarity is likely to emerge on the development on Tuesday, when the collegium meets in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, advocates across the State decided to boycott courts and tribunals on Tuesday, in protest against the decision to transfer Tahilramani. Resolutions to this effect were adopted at the extraordinary general body meetings of various associations on Monday. Advocates of the Madurai Bench have decided to boycott court indefinitely.

The Madurai Bench Madras High Court Advocates Association and the Madurai Bar Association (MBA) passed a resolution on Monday to request the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider the transfer, and appeal to Tahilramani to withdraw her decision to resign judgeship. Together, these associations have a membership of 4,000 advocates. In Chennai, around 150 advocates blocked the NSC Bose road and staged a protest in front of the Aavin Gate of the High Court. They have also threatened an indefinite stir.

Indefinite stir in Madurai

In Chennai, around 150 advocates blocked the NSC Bose road and staged a protest in front of the Aavin Gate of the High Court. Meanwhile, in Madurai, over 4,000 lawyers have announced indefinite boycott of court, seeking justice for Tahilramani