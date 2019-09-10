Home States Tamil Nadu

After deciding to resign, Madras Chief Justice abstains from High Court

TN lawyers to boycott court indefinitely, plan to ask SC collegium to revoke her transfer

Published: 10th September 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers staging a protest in the Madras High Court campus

Lawyers staging a protest in the Madras High Court campus. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI: In an unprecedented move, Chief Justice of Madras High Court justice Vijaya K Tahilramani abstained from court proceedings on Monday. Tahilramani has reportedly sent her resignation to the President and the CJI, following her transfer to the Meghalaya  HC.  She was scheduled to preside over the first bench of the High Court on Monday, where 75 cases were listed for hearing. These cases were posted before the second bench, led by  Justice Vineet Kothari. 

As per the cause list updated on the High Court website late on Monday night, there will be no sitting of the first court, headed by justice Tahilramani, on Tuesday as well. Justice M Duraiswamy, who was also in the first court, will sit single in Court 23.  

Sources confirmed that Law Minister CV Shanmugam met the Chief Justice at her residence on Monday afternoon. However, it’s not clear what transpired during the meeting. Further clarity is likely to emerge on the development on Tuesday, when the collegium meets in New Delhi. 

Meanwhile, advocates across the State decided to boycott courts and tribunals on Tuesday, in protest against the decision to transfer Tahilramani. Resolutions to this effect were adopted at the extraordinary general body meetings of various associations on Monday. Advocates of the Madurai Bench have decided to boycott court indefinitely.  

The Madurai Bench Madras High Court Advocates Association and the Madurai Bar Association (MBA) passed a resolution on Monday to request the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider the transfer, and appeal to Tahilramani to withdraw her decision to resign judgeship. Together, these associations have a membership of 4,000 advocates. In Chennai, around 150 advocates blocked the NSC Bose road and staged a protest in front of the Aavin Gate of the High Court. They have also threatened an indefinite stir. 

Indefinite stir in Madurai

In Chennai, around 150 advocates blocked the NSC Bose road and staged a protest in front of the Aavin Gate of the High Court. Meanwhile, in Madurai, over 4,000 lawyers have announced indefinite boycott of court, seeking justice for Tahilramani

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Justice of Madras High Court  Justice Vineet Kothari Justice M Duraiswamy Law Minister CV Shanmugam Madurai Bar Association Madras High Court CJI justice Vijaya K Tahilramani
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp