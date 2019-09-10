AIADMK students wing secretary held for refusing to pay toll and abusing cops 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 42-year-old ‘district students wing secretary’ of the AIADMK was arrested after he refused to pay the toll at Kelambakkam toll plaza on Sunday. A video of him scolding the police personnel using obscene language, went viral on social media on Sunday. The police said, the accused, Agnisaran was passing through the toll gate at the Kelambakkam - Kovalam road when he claimed that he was a district students wing secretary of the AIADMK and did not pay the toll fees.

“The staff of the toll gate had insisted that they cannot let him pass since he does not have any official government identification. After he picked up an argument with the staff, the Kelambakkam police were informed,” said a police officer. By the time a constable rushed to the spot, Agnisaran had causing a traffic block for about an hour.

“When the police reached the spot, Agnisaran confronted them for interfering in his matter and called them names. He said that he had political influence and demanded that the inspector be present on the spot,” said a police officer. The video shows Agnisaran abusing the personnel. The Kelambakkam police registered a case and arrested Agnisaran on charges of causing a public nuisance, obstacle to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and using obscene language.

Political agent held

