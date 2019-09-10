Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore students celebrate the arrival of Himalayan Grey Wagtail

Published: 10th September 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 05:06 AM

Himalayan Grey Wagtail (File Photo |EPS)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE : Not exam results or scholastic achievements, but it was the sighting of a migratory bird that was the cause of celebration at this government high school in Cincona of Valparai. Even as bird watching has often been an activity confined to nature clubs and special interest groups, this school has the distinction of keeping up with the grey wagtail (Motacilla cinerea) for five years now. 

The bird, a native to the Himalayan region, visits the cold hill town and spends the winter season there. It is small in size, with a distinct yellow belly and rump. It is grey above its black wings. Males have a black throat bib and sport patches of white down on the face like a moustache. They can be distinguished by their black-and-white, constantly wagging tails.

On September 7, students spotted the bird on the school campus again. As many as 40 students — of classes VI to X — have taken to hanging around the school with binoculars just to get their share of the bird sighting. They have been carrying the handy ‘Birds of the Indian Subcontinent’ to learn more about this chirpy visitor. 

What more, with the help of English teacher K Selva Ganesh, the students have also been recording their observations on ‘eBird’ — a birding database. Speaking about the school’s collective hobby, Ganesh said that they have been observing the bird since 2015. The last of the birds were seen in April last. Now, they seem to have returned for the winter sojourn. This is the first time the school has decided to celebrate its return. They have also started comparing its movement to other migratory birds. The fact that the wagtail is easy to identify also help, explained Ganesh.

The brown shrike, Blyth’s reed warbler, Indian blue robin, greenish warbler, ashy drongo and blue-capped rock thrush are other birds that winter in Valparai. By involving the students in the exercise, the school has managed to raise awareness about the world holding much more life than just humans. The children are also being educated on the role birds play in the ecosystem, Ganesh said.

