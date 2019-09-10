Home States Tamil Nadu

EMU passengers panic after mistaking rear engine of water wagon moving in opposite direction

Passengers on board the Jolarpet-Arakkonam EMU saw another train, a water wagon ferrying Cauvery water to Chennai from Jolarpet, standing before them at a gap of about 100 meters.

Published: 10th September 2019 05:27 PM

water wagon

Panic and tension prevailed for a while at the Katpadi junction. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Passengers onboard an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) pressed the panic button after mistaking the rear engine of a water wagon moving in the opposite direction, towards the EMU, sparking off tension at Katpadi railway junction on Tuesday.

Jolarpet-Arakkonam EMU moving a little far from the Katpadi junction, while on the way to Arakkonam, was stopped at the home signal. Passengers on board the train saw another train, a water wagon ferrying Cauvery water to Chennai from Jolarpet, standing before them at a gap of about 100 meters.

They thought the locomotive was wrongly coming in the opposite direction and took videos before uploading them on social media and forwarding them to 24X7 news channels.

A few of the Tamil news channels went on air with live phone-in as if a major accident was averted.

Panic and tension prevailed for a while at the Katpadi junction. Railway officials, including technicians, rushed to the place where both the trains were halted and found both standing one after another.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Police (RPF) men also moved to the spot.

But the scare among the passengers was found to be unfounded as they mistook the rear engine of the water wagon as if it was moving on the opposite direction.

“The passengers mistook the rear engine of the water wagon moving in the opposite direction. It was actually halted due to signal problems at the home signal. Behind the water wagon, the EMU was stopped,” explained a senior official of Southern Railway.

He noted that videos uploaded on social media had become a big headache for the officials.

Both passenger train and the water wagon were allowed to proceed after halting for about an hour, the official said.

