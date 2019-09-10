‘Fishing boats lack critical equipment’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In the wake of its week-long rescue operation for 10 fishermen, whose vessel capsized at Palk Bay recently, the Indian Coast Guard, which has saved six of them, has voiced its concern over fishing boats having no basic communication set. The boats operate in areas beyond mobile coverage, it has said.

The motorised fibre boat Murugan Thunai, which was on its way from Cuddalore to Rameswaram, capsized on September 3 off Uchipuli. Four frontline fast patrol vessels of the Coast Guard - ICGS Abheek, ICGS Anagh, ICGS Rani Durgavati and ICGS Priyadarshini - and other units including interceptor boat from Karaikal ICGS C-435 and hovercrafts H-190 and H-195 from Mandapam, were pressed into action for the search operation. Thirty two hours of extensive sea-air coordinated search was also undertaken by Coast Guard Dorniers and Helicopters ex INS Parundu.

Owing to continuous search efforts by the Indian Coast Guard in coordination with the local Coastal Security Group and fishermen despite rough sea and weather condition, six fishermen were rescued and four bodies recovered, the Coast Guard said, adding that the survivors were holding onto a makeshift raft which they constructed using floating debris. Two out of the 10 crew swam towards a boat which they sighted on the morning of September 4 and were subsequently rescued about 15 nautical miles off Mallipattinam.

Four of the remaining eight missing crew were rescued by ICGS Abheek on September 5 in coordination with the local fishing boats. The rescued crew were provided first aid and medical treatment and later safely brought ashore.The search continued for another two days to locate the remaining four missing fishermen. However, subsequently four bodies were recovered by ICG and CSG and handed over to their bereaved families.

Highlighting that the fishing boats lack basic communication set and are operating in areas beyond mobile coverage, the Coast Guard said that these boats are generally observed to be deficient in carrying the lifesaving equipment such as life jacket, life buoy and Distress Alert Transmitters (DATs). This issue has been regularly highlighted during community awareness and interaction programmes, stated by the Coast Guard.

