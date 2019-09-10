Four dengue patients discharged in Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE : Of the total nine patients diagnosed with dengue fever, four were discharged from the Government General Hospital in Cuddalore on Monday. Health officials informed that the other five are stable.Speaking to Express, M Geetha, Deputy Director of Health Services, who visited the patients at the GH on Monday, said, “Of the nine patients, one man was reportedly infected in Sirkazhi, two others -- who are students studying in Chennai -- were infected there. Rest of the patients are from Cuddalore, Panruti and Nellikuppam municipalities.”

“Apart from the four patients who were admitted for the fever, five more tested positive on September 7, taking the total number of dengue cases to nine till Monday. Of them, four have been discharged on Monday, and the condition of others are stable,” she added.

As many as 200 health inspector trainees have been employed in Cuddalore, Mangalore, Panruti and Kurinjipadi. Every block has 20 domestic breeding checkers (DBC) deployed and a total of 360 DBCs have been deployed in the district. Additionally, 20-25 sanitary workers have also been employed at every block to carry out cleanliness works. Besides self-help group workers and volunteers have also been involved in the process.

The officials confirmed that if several cases of dengue were reported from a particular location, a medical camp would be conducted in the region. Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have been informed to look out for symptoms among patients who come from particular areas.

Preventive measures

