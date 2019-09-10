Home States Tamil Nadu

Four dengue patients discharged in Cuddalore

 Of the total nine patients diagnosed with dengue fever, four were discharged from the Government General Hospital in Cuddalore on Monday.

Published: 10th September 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE : Of the total nine patients diagnosed with dengue fever, four were discharged from the Government General Hospital in Cuddalore on Monday. Health officials informed that the other five are stable.Speaking to Express, M Geetha, Deputy Director of Health Services, who visited the patients at the GH on Monday, said, “Of the nine patients, one man was reportedly infected in Sirkazhi, two others -- who are students studying in Chennai -- were infected there. Rest of the patients are from Cuddalore, Panruti and Nellikuppam municipalities.”

“Apart from the four patients who were admitted for the fever, five more tested positive on September 7, taking the total number of dengue cases to nine till Monday. Of them, four have been discharged on Monday, and the condition of others are stable,” she added.

As many as 200 health inspector trainees have been employed in Cuddalore, Mangalore, Panruti and Kurinjipadi. Every block has 20 domestic breeding checkers (DBC) deployed and a total of 360 DBCs have been deployed in the district. Additionally, 20-25 sanitary workers have also been employed at every block to carry out cleanliness works. Besides self-help group workers and volunteers have also been involved in the process.

The officials confirmed that if several cases of dengue were reported from a particular location, a medical camp would be conducted in the region. Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have been informed to look out for symptoms among patients who come from particular areas.

Preventive measures
As many as 200 health inspector trainees have been employed in Cuddalore, Mangalore, Panruti and Kurinjipadi. Every block has 20 domestic breeding checkers (DBC) deployed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government General Hospital Cuddalore Deputy Director of Health Services M Geetha
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp