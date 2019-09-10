Kin stage road-roko over ‘custodial death’

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI : The family of the 20-year-old youth, who died allegedly in police custody, staged a road-roko near the Mattur bus stand on Monday. Condemning the death of Madhankumar, a resident of Puliyandapatti near Pochampalli, the family demanded action against the personnel responsible for the youth’s death. Activists of a political party leading the protest demanded that the family be given compensation and one of members a government job.

The death of the youth is shrouded in mystery. According to the deceased’s mother Sivagami, Madhankumar was picked up by the police on Thursday (September 5) and was in custody for 24 hours, during which he was beaten up by the police. “My son had done nothing wrong.He was wrongfully held by the police and tortured. He was admitted to a hospital when he was on the verge of death,” she said.

After the death, an autopsy was conducted at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital on Monday by a team of special doctors recommended by the family. Sources said that samples have been sent for toxicology test to ascertain if he had consumed poison or was suffering from some ailment.