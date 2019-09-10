Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court orders stay on action against Madurai Kamaraj University professor

He was accused of harassing, demanding illegal gratification from a scholar; issued ‘compulsory retirement’ 

Published: 10th September 2019

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered an interim stay on action taken against a Madurai Kamaraj University professor, who was accused of harassing and demanding illegal gratification from a research scholar. Justice V M Velumani passed the interim order on a petition filed by one K Karnamaharajan, Professor and Head of Centre for Film and Electronic Media Studies, challenging an order of ‘compulsory retirement’ issued to him by the university for allegedly harassing a female research scholar, one Muthu, and demanding Rs 2 lakh as bribe from her for Ph.D registration.

Granting an interim stay, the judge issued notice to V-C and Registrar of MKU, Syndicate Committee, Internal Complaints Committee and the research scholar, returnable in two weeks.Karnamaharajan submitted in his petition that Muthu joined as full-time research scholar under him in October 2017 but remained absent by signing the attendance register in advance or by making excuses.

When demanded explanation for the unauthorized absence, Muthu filed a false complaint against him as if he passed inappropriate comments at her, seeking sexual favours, he alleged. The petitioner further claimed that the ICC was biased in its investigation. Pointing out that his petition challenging the show cause notice is still pending, he prayed the court to quash the order and reinstate him in his post.

