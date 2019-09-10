Man finds 16th-century idol buried in Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A farmer at Thiyagavalli village near Cuddalore on Monday while preparing the land to sow palmyra tuber accidentally found an idol roughly belonging to 16 or 17th century. Rajadurai on Monday was digging the land to sow palmyra tuber. But while doing so he hit a huge piece of rock. Following which, Cuddalore Tahsildar K Selvakumar and Revenue official Ragunathan were informed and visited the spot to further dig out the land and found an idol broken into three pieces.

Further, the officials handed over the idol to government museum in Cuddalore. Jayarathna, the curator at government museum said, “A detailed report on the idol will be prepared to know to which century it belonged. However, we can figure out that it is a Pidariamman idol mostly belonging to the 16th or 17th century.”