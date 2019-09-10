Over one lakh staffs deployed across Tamil Nadu in anti-dengue campaign

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY : Around 1.63 lakh medical and sanitation workers have been deployed across the State to take preventive measures against seasonal communicable diseases, including dengue, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in a media interaction on Monday.

He said, “Usually, during monsoon, there would some communicable disease outbreaks in parts of the State. We have deployed medical and sanitation workers for preventive measures like mosquito source reduction, fogging and awareness creation. All medical facilities are completely equipped with needed medicines to handle such cases if needed.” He added special guidelines are being issued on preventive measures which are to be taken by officials through review meetings held in districts.