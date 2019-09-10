TANUVAS, Sydney University to set up research institute

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A delegation led by Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan to the Sydney University (SU) on Monday, held discussions with the research group headed by Professor Dr David Emery, Veterinary Parasitology Department, SU, and took a decision to sign a MOU for students/professors/scientist exchange programmes.

It was also decided to establish a research institute jointly by TANUVAS and Sydney University. Dr C Balachandran, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, and A Gnanasekaran, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, and senior officials were present during the meeting.