Home States Tamil Nadu

The tree sapling hub of the country

Almost all families in the village are involved in the nursery business focussed on growing saplings. We have several varieties of fruit, flower and beautification saplings.

Published: 10th September 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings being grown in a nursery in Kallukkudiyeruppu | Muthu Kannan

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI : Of several villages totally dependent on agriculture, Kallukkudiyeruppu in Pudukkottai stands out. Home to more than 300 families, the village has 240 nurseries which grow tree saplings for distribution all over the country. Situated near reserve forest areas conducive to eucalyptus cultivation,  Kallukkudiyeruppu, a village near Arimalam, is the go-to destination for those who wish to plant trees. With over 100 varieties of tree saplings available, at least one lakh are sold every day.

“Almost all families in the village are involved in the nursery business focussed on growing saplings. We have several varieties of fruit, flower and beautification saplings, including guava, citrus, mango, rosewood and sandalwood. Prices of  saplings start from as low as Rs 3,” said Chidambaram, a cultivator. 

Explaining the shift from agriculture, Chidambaram, said, “ We first noticed saplings coming in covers when eucalyptus cultivation started near our village. A few of us were impressed with the idea and tried our hand at nurturing and selling saplings. Once we saw it was sustainable, the entire village transformed into a sapling hub.”

However, without the ideal soil to grow saplings, nursery owners procure soil from neighbouring villages. The soil ensures saplings are grown in perfect conditions. “Our village predominantly has black soil. Saplings tend to not grow well if they are not nurtured under the right conditions.

We procure red soil from nearby villages and grow saplings in it as it is the most unsuitable,” explained Karuppaya, owner of a nursery. He  added, “The soil is finely mixed with manure and seeds are sown into the covers directly. Saplings take up to 60 days to grow to a stage where it can be transported without any damage.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kallukkudiyeruppu Pudukkottai saplings
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp