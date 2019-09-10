The tree sapling hub of the country

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI : Of several villages totally dependent on agriculture, Kallukkudiyeruppu in Pudukkottai stands out. Home to more than 300 families, the village has 240 nurseries which grow tree saplings for distribution all over the country. Situated near reserve forest areas conducive to eucalyptus cultivation, Kallukkudiyeruppu, a village near Arimalam, is the go-to destination for those who wish to plant trees. With over 100 varieties of tree saplings available, at least one lakh are sold every day.

“Almost all families in the village are involved in the nursery business focussed on growing saplings. We have several varieties of fruit, flower and beautification saplings, including guava, citrus, mango, rosewood and sandalwood. Prices of saplings start from as low as Rs 3,” said Chidambaram, a cultivator.

Explaining the shift from agriculture, Chidambaram, said, “ We first noticed saplings coming in covers when eucalyptus cultivation started near our village. A few of us were impressed with the idea and tried our hand at nurturing and selling saplings. Once we saw it was sustainable, the entire village transformed into a sapling hub.”

However, without the ideal soil to grow saplings, nursery owners procure soil from neighbouring villages. The soil ensures saplings are grown in perfect conditions. “Our village predominantly has black soil. Saplings tend to not grow well if they are not nurtured under the right conditions.

We procure red soil from nearby villages and grow saplings in it as it is the most unsuitable,” explained Karuppaya, owner of a nursery. He added, “The soil is finely mixed with manure and seeds are sown into the covers directly. Saplings take up to 60 days to grow to a stage where it can be transported without any damage.”