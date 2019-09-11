For the second day, Madras HC Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani abstains from the court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI: For the second successive day, Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani abstained from work at the Madras High Court. The cause list published on Monday night did not list any cases for the first bench, over which she presides. These cases were, instead, listed for the second bench.

Functioning of the HC and its Madurai Bench was largely hampered on Tuesday due to the ‘boycott court’ protest launched by advocates against the transfer of justice Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court.

Advocates in Chennai and Madurai blocked court entrances and staged protests. In Madurai, protestors also slammed the elevation of Himachal High Court justice V Ramasubramaniam as Supreme Court judge.

They said the decision was taken overlooking the seniority of Manipur Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar.

G Mohanakrishnan, president of the Madras High Court Advocates Association, said in consultation with members of other associations, a detailed representation will be presented to the collegium members. In Madurai, nearly 80% lawyers boycotted court. The next course of action would be decided at a meeting on Thursday.