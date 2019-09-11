Home States Tamil Nadu

Meenakshi temple ranked 2nd among Swachh Iconic Places

Meenakshi Amman temple has been adjudged the second best maintained iconic place by the ministry of Jal Shakti Abhiyan under Swachh Iconic places for 2019.

Published: 11th September 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Meenakshi Amman temple has been adjudged the second best maintained iconic place by the ministry of Jal Shakti Abhiyan under Swachh Iconic places for 2019.

The award that was adjudged to Madurai Corporation for maintaining the temple and its surroundings clean was received by Corporation Commissioner S Visakan from Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Abhiyan Rattan Lal Kattaria in New Delhi last week.
Visakan said that ten places were shortlisted by the Central government as part of the ‘Swachh Iconic Places’ initiative earlier this year.

“Meenakshi Amman temple had bagged the same award back in 2017. Thanks to the collective efforts, we have received the award this year as well.”

Elaborating on the efforts taken by the corporation to keep the temple surroundings clean, he said that the civic body had installed 25 e-toilets and specially-made bins to collect segregated waste.“The sanitary workers work round the clock,” he added.

