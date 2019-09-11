Next up: Palaniswami to visit Israel on study tour

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just after landing at Chennai airport after a 14-day visit to three countries — the United States of America, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that his next visit will be to Israel to learn about efficient water management techniques of that country.

Answering reporters queries at the airport, he said “Israel has introduced many new water management techniques. Israel uses only one-seventh of the water we use for one acre for cultivation. Besides, they also recycle the wastewater and use it for cultivation. Since our farmers are facing trouble when monsoon fails, we have planned to visit Israel to know the latest water management techniques.”

“This visit was fruitful and a success. It has helped attracting foreign investments besides creating a confidence about Tamil Nadu among investors in foreign countries,” he said and added that in all 41 companies had signed MoUs with `8,830 crore investments which would create employment opportunities for 37,300 persons.

“My government will extend all possible assistance to these companies in starting their business ventures at the earliest. The MoUs will come into effect in a short period since the agreements have been signed with efficient industrialists. Many more investors will come forward,” he said.

Responding to a question, Palaniswami said, “Investors are more eager than what we expected, to invest in Tamil Nadu. For a long time, there was a shortcoming that no chief minister has visited foreign countries for attracting investments. That has been set right.”

Questioned whether the economic recession prevailing in many countries will affect investments in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said “How can the investors sign MoUs if they feel that they would be affected in Tamil Nadu? Our State stands second in industrial sector and first in MSME sector. Investors come forward to invest in Tamil Nadu only after knowing the potential of the State.”

The chief minister said his Cabinet colleagues too have undertaken foreign visits. “Those who visit countries like the USA, UAE and UK share their experiences in that country with us. I undertook the visit to these countries to develop our State with regard to tourism, etc., so that those who visit our country will share their experiences in their countries.”

Giving an account of his visit to the dairy farm at Buffalo city in the USA, Palaniswami said “3,000 cows are being reared in that single farm and each gives 70 litres of milk per day. On the contrary, cows in our State give only 15 to 20 litres of milk. So, by giving hybrid cattle breeds to our farmers, they will get more income. Cows in the Buffalo farm are being reared like children by providing every comfort.



On the criticism by the DMK president MK Stalin on his visit to foreign countries, Palansiwami said “He has been levelling criticisms ever since I assumed office. He makes such remarks out of jealousy and frustration since what he expected did not happen.”