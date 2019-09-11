Palaniswami, others convey Onam greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president MK Stalin and other leaders extended Onam greetings to Malayalees. In his message, Palaniswami said, “On this happy day, we wish all people to live in harmony, love and peace,” and recalled history of the traditional festival. In a joint statement, both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said, “On behalf of the AIADMK, we wish the Malayalees on the occasion of the Onam festival based on the concept that love, peace and brotherhood should be nurtured while vanity and arrogance should be eliminated.”

Stalin in his message conveyed his heartfelt wishes to all people of Kerala. TNCC president KS Alagiri, former union minister GK Vasan, AISMK founder-president R Sarathkumar, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder Dr S Ramadoss and others have also extended their greetings.

Mahabali comes home for Onam

