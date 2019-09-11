Udumalai Radhakrishnan visits 2 Melbourne varsities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The delegation led by Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, during his second day of his overseas visit on Tuesday, visited various laboratories at Monash University and the La Trobe University of Melbourne. They also held discussions with Prof Terry Spithill and Associate Professor Dr Travis Beddoe of La Trobe University and TANUVAS Alumni Research Fellow of Microbiology Department, Dr Vignesh Rathinasamy of Monash University.

During the meeting, it was decided to jointly work with the above universities on the disease diagnosis and vaccine development and to sign a memorandum of understanding for an exchange programme for students and professors besides having research collaboration. Dr C Balachandran, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, and A Gnanasekaran, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, and senior officials were present during the meeting.