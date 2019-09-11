Venkaiah Naidu, OPS laud Sadhguru for Cauvery Calling initiative

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu lauded founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, for the Cauvery Calling Rally and his efforts to revitalize the river. In a letter to Sadhguru, Naidu said,’’ I am especially pleased to know that you intend to personally ride through the entire length of the Cauvery Basin, to raise awareness about the urgent need to revitalize Mother Cauvery.’’ The vice president conveyed his wishes and applauded Sadhguru for his initiatives taken to revitalize the rivers of India