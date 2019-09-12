‘Construct dams on rivers to store surplus water’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK and its alliance partner, CPI, have urged the government to take steps to construct check dams on Cauvery, Kollidam and Vennaru rivers, to store the surplus water and prevent the water from draining into the sea.

“It is painful that CM Edappadi K Palaniswami is not worried about 20,000 cusecs water being wasted, by being let into the sea from the Kollidam river, when he informed the press after returning from his foreign tour that he is going to Israel to learn about the water management. Cauvery water, which reached Mettur dam due to heavy rain in Karnataka, has not yet reached many tail-end areas in delta districts,” observed MK Stalin in his statement.

He stated, “This year about 10,000 to 20,000 cusecs water is draining into the sea.” He urged the CM to construct the check dams to store and utilize the Cauvery water.

