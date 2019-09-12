How many white papers did DMK issue about investments, asks EPS

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: How many whitepapers were issued by the DMK about investments brought to the State during their governance, questioned Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. This was in response to DMK President Stalin challenging the AIADMK to release a white paper on the investments garnered through the CM’s recent foreign tour.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore Airport, Palaniswami said that the DMK managed to attract an investment of only Rs 26,000 crore. However, during the term of late CM J Jayalalithaa, the government roped in as much as Rs 2.45 lakh crore of investments. Business worth Rs 53,000 crore had come from the first Global Investors Meet; as many as 29 new industries were started in the first phase, he pointed out.



Along those lines, his foreign trip has resulted in the State signing MoUs with 41 companies that are expected to invest Rs 8,835 crore. As many as 35,500 people will get employment. “None of the CMs in Tamil Nadu had visited foreign countries to attract investments in the past four decades. However, I did it and investors are appreciating it. Yet, the DMK does not have the heart to appreciate it,” Palaniswami remarked.

The CM also asked about the number of check dams constructed during the DMK governance. “I came to know that Stalin has also criticised my plan to visit Israel to find ways to save surplus water being released into the sea. During the AIADMK regime, construction of check dams was started to save surplus water between Cauvery and Kollidam. Construction of three more check dams will begin soon. However, DMK did nothing,” he charged.

Speaking about other schemes and plans, he said that the government is considering introducing a helicopter ambulance, like in foreign countries. He thanked party cadre and the public for the rousing reception he received at Chennai and Coimbatore airport.

EPS attends functionaries’ family functions

Salem: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday attended the marriage of Salem West MLA G Venkatachalam’s son. Later, he participated in an AIADMK functionary’s family function at Kondalampatti. The chief Minister reached Salem on Tuesday night. He was welcomed by Collector S A Raman and SP S Deepa Ganiger, along with other officials at Sankagiri.

Later, he went to his residence at Nedunchalai Nagar. Before attending the marriage on Wednesday, Palaniswami received petitions from the public. Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Speaker P Dhanapal, Deputy Speaker Pollachi Jayaraman, among others attended the marriage reception along with AIADMK functionaries on Tuesday night. PMK State president GK Mani, along with his cadre, met the chief minister at his residence. Similarly, BJP functionaries, led by its district president R P Gopinath, also met Palaniswami. They all congratulated him on his successful foreign trip.