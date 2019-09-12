Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC rejects Nalini's plea for extension of parole

Nalini had originally procured a month's bail to make arrangements for the wedding of her daughter. The bail had expired on August and was extended till September 15 on another plea.

Published: 12th September 2019

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has refused to extend the parole given to S Nalini on Thursday.

When the bench of Justices M M Sundresh and RMT Teekka Raman declined to extend the parole by two more weeks, the counsel for Nalini opted to withdraw the petition and the bench dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

Originally, the bench had granted one month's ordinary leave to Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven prime accused in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, in July last week, to enable her to make arrangements for the wedding of her daughter. It expired on August 25. However, following a plea from Nalini, the bench extended the leave by three more weeks, which will end by September, 15.

She filed yet another petition to extend the leave by two more weeks, as there was some visa problem for her mother-in-law from Sri Lanka to participate in the wedding.

When the plea came up today, the bench opined that Nalini was given adequate leave. Hence, it could not be extended any further.

TAGS
Nalini Sriharan Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Nalini parole
